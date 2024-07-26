Geneva D-304 accepts $10,500 in donations; pays nearly $3M in bills

The Geneva School District 304 Board voted to accept $10,500 from seven donors and approved payments to a dozen vendors for more than $3 million at the July 15 meeting.

Geneva Pool Service, Allegiant Fire Protection, Bob Jass Chevrolet, Ken’s Auto Center, State Bank of Geneva, Grace Power & Control and Foxfire each gave $1,500 to Geneva High School athletics for supplies, uniforms or other needs.

Because the amounts donated were more than $500, district policy is for the school board to vote to accept the gifts.

In paying bills for ongoing capital projects, the board approved nearly $1.15 million in two payments to C. Acitelli Heating and Piping for Western Avenue Elementary School’s univent replacement project. A univent is a heating and ventilation unit that supplies fresh air and temperature control to a single room.

It also approved $22,294 to Northwest Contractors for districtwide life, health and safety repairs; $314,155 in two payments to Malcor Roofing for roof renovations at Heartland Elementary School; $383,240 to Field Turf USA for the high school track and turf replacement; and nearly $1.03 million in two payments to Premier Mechanical for water heater replacements at Geneva High School and boiler house.

The board also approved paying nearly $85,500 to Johnson Controls for the burner replacement at Fabyan Elementary School; nearly $6,100 to Consolidated Flooring of Chicago for refinishing the gymnasium floors at Fabyan Elementary School and Geneva Middle School South; and nearly $31,300 in two payments to Correct Electric Inc. for replacement of the fire alarm at the district’s central office.