Winter weather advisory issued, up to 4 inches of snow possible in parts of northern Illinois

Two Canada geese walk on the bank along the first ford at White Pines State Park on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Warmer temperatures have blanketed the the region following the winter storm that dropped 10-13 inches of snow two weeks ago. (Earleen Hinton)

A springtime winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of northern Illinois through noon Wednesday, bringing with it a potential for two to four inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory effective 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties, including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Rochelle, Oregon, Byron, Dixon, DeKalb and Sycamore.

Tuesday night’s weather pattern is expected to mark the second snowstorm in spring, forecasts show.

Snow accumulation could be between two and four inches between Tuesday night and Wednesday midday, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the NWS.

Motorists should prepare for slipper road conditions that could impact both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Drivers are asked to slow down while traveling, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday brought rain to the region for most of the day. That cold rain is expected to switch to a quick period of heavy and wet snow between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. Up to two inches could accumulate in that time frame.

Another round of snow is expected after midnight through late Wednesday morning, which could bring up to three more inches of snow in some areas.