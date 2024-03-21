Chance of snow overnight into Friday for DeKalb County

Vehicles travel through the snow on Lincoln Highway in this Shaw Local file photo on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Though spring is officially here in DeKalb County, a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday is, too, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to remain cold overnight Thursday into Friday, with lows around 32, forecasts show. A 50% chance of snow is likely after 2 a.m. Friday.

Friday daytime will bring more wet and potentially wintry mix, with a high temperature near 38. Rain and snow are likely before 5 p.m. Friday. Chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the National Weather Service, though accumulation won’t be significant.

Roads could be slushy, however. Drivers should be prepared for most of the travel impacts to be north of Interstate-90, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts predict fewer than half an inch of snow is likely Friday.

Temperatures will remain cold into Saturday though sunny skies will return. A slight chance, less than 20%, of snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday, though temperatures are expected to warm up Sunday afternoon with a high of about 44, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of northern Illinois is in a Hazardous Weather Outlook, with more snow expected the further north you go. A winter weather advisory was issued for Boone, Winnebago and McHenry counties and along with Illinois-Wisconsin state line.