Elevated fire danger alert issued for northern Illinois

The National Weather Service is asking Northern Illinois residents to use caution Monday with any outdoor burning or open flames and with the disposal of smoking materials as the agency issued an elevated fire danger alert.

Strong southwest winds and low relative humidity Monday afternoon will result in an elevated fire danger for most of northern Illinois, including Will, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Lee, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph. Any grass or brush fires that ignite may be difficult to control, the National Weather Service said.

It will be warmer Monday as high temperatures are predicted to reach the 60s today and potentially the 70s Tuesday. There will be a couple of mid-week opportunities for showers and storms before cooler temperatures return, according to the National Weather Service.