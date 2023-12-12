Police activity in Wonder Lake results in 3 arrests on gun or drugs charges

The police activity in Wonder Lake last week that prompted a request from authorities to avoid the area has resulted in charges against three people.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake, on Friday, leading to the charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander F. Henson, 39, was charged with four counts of possession of either a firearm or ammunition by a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Erika L. Mowers, 32, was charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Allen L. Austin IV, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification card, authorities said.

McHenry County courthouse records provided the Chippewa Drive address for all three suspects.

On Friday morning, the McHenry County Sheriff’s office announced a “heavy police presence” in the area of Chippewa Drive in Wonder Lake. The three suspects were booked into the McHenry County Jail later that day, records show.