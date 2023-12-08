December 08, 2023
‘Heavy’ police presence in Wonder Lake as McHenry County Sheriff’s office serves warrant

By Shaw Local News Network
A squad car outside the McHenry County Sheriff's Office in Woodstock on Thursday, January 21, 2016. (Northwest Herald file)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s office on Friday asked residents to avoid the intersection of Chippewa Drive and East Wonder Lake Road in Wonder Lake amid “heavy police activity.”

The sheriff’s office made the announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying, “There is no public safety threat.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed a search warrant was being served in the area.

Check back for updates.