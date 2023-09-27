A 79-year-old Fox River Grove man was killed and three teens injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Lincolnshire, police said.

The crash occurred about 8:14 p.m. when a 2004 Lexus RX330 driven by the man northbound on Milwaukee Avenue attempted to turn west onto Aptakisic Road and was struck by a southbound 2010 Toyota RAV4, according to police.

A police officer called to the scene found the man unresponsive and, along with members of the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District, immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures, officials said. The man then was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old from Buffalo Grove, and two passengers, ages 17 and 16, also were taken to hospitals for treatment. The 19-year-old and 16-year-old have since been released, but the 17-year-old remained hospitalized Wednesday, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Lincolnshire police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230927/fox-river-grove-man-killed-three-teens-injured-in-lincolnshire-crash