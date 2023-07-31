ILCC warns boaters about dangers of boating under the influence

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) wants Illinois boaters to be aware that boating under the influence of alcohol (BUI) can be hazardous for passengers and swimmers, as well as other vessels on the water.

With Illinois experiencing record high temperatures, boating on Illinois lakes and waterways has become a popular way for many to keep cool. From Rend Lake to the Chain O’Lakes and Lake Michigan, some Illinois residents choose boating as a way to beat the summer heat. However, statistics show that when alcohol is involved, boating can be dangerous and even deadly.

According to the 2022 Illinois Recreational Boating Report, published by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, BUI was one of the top citations issued to Illinois boaters last year, coming in second only after lifejacket violations. On a national level, the U.S. Coast Guard reports BUI as being the leading contributor to fatal boating accidents in the U.S.

Illinois law prohibits the operation of any watercraft while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A first-offense BUI is a class A misdemeanor, which can include penalties up to $2,500 as well as up to a year in jail. Further, a BUI accident that causes the death of another person is a class 2 felony, which carries a prison sentence of up to 14-years and up to $25,000 in fines. It is important to note that “watercrafts” include motorized and non-motorized vessels, such as motorboats, jet skis, canoes, kayaks and row boats.

The ILCC wants everyone in the state to have fun enjoying summer recreational water activities, but refrain from operating any watercraft under the influence of alcohol.