Monday night Ingleside fire leaves house uninhabitable

No injuries were reported in a Monday evening house fire in Ingleside that left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 36000 block of North Maple Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. by a passerby who spotted smoke coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the first floor of the home.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue a family cat.

It took nearly 20 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials said it appears to have started on the first floor. However, damage to the first floor was so extensive, investigators weren’t able to immediately pinpoint where the first started.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

Fire officials said the family was able to find alternate housing while repairs are made to the home.

