$550,000 winning lottery ticket bought at Lakemoor grocery store

Two lottery players hit all five numbers in the midday Lucky Day Lotto draw on Sunday, each winning over a half a million dollars, the Illinois Lottery announced in a news release.

The winning numbers in the March 26 midday Lucky Day Lotto draw were 1-5-21-25-41, according to the release. The winning tickets earned each player a $550,000 jackpot prize.

One of the tickets was purchased at Woodman’s Market in Lakemoor, located at 27555 Route 120. The other was bought at Kinney Pump House, 502 Center St. in Durand.

For selling the winning tickets, both retailers will receive a bonus of $5,500 each, 1% of the prize amount, according to the release.

This is the fourth Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in March and the second jackpot to be split by two winners this month. In total, more than 26,000 winning tickets were sold in Sunday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winning ticket holders have one year from the date of their draw in which to claim their prize.