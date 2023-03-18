An armed man barricaded himself in an Antioch home Friday night before he apparently shot himself, police said.

The standoff began after police received a report of a domestic disturbance inside a residence in the 600 block of Hillside Avenue at about 6:43 p.m., authorities said.

Police were met by a man who pointed an AR-15 rifle at then, according to a Saturday news release. The man then retreated inside the home with the weapon, police said in rhe release.

Antioch police requested a response from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, or NIPAS, along with other neighboring law enforcement agencies. Numerous police departments responded to the barricade situation.

After several hours of attempted communication with the man, police entered the home. He was found unresponsive in the basement, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The man was in his 40s, Newton said.

No one else was seriously injured.

Police released no further information.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230318/antioch-police-man-apparently-shot-himself-during-standoff