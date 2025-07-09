Sheridan man, facing charges connected to armed standoff, ruled fit for trial

A Sheridan man charged in 2022 with firing shots at two men, injuring one, before mounting an armed standoff has been found fit to stand trial.

But Jeffrey L. Plique’s lawyer still isn’t sure whether Plique was sane at the time of the offense. Plique’s trial remains on hold while he awaits another mental health evaluation.

Plique, 58, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a fitness hearing. Although charged almost three years ago, Plique’s condition precluded him from standing trial.

The question of fitness is now settled. On Wednesday, attorneys stipulated to the contents of a sealed mental health evaluation, and La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni ruled that Plique is fit.

Plique still isn’t ready for trial, however. Defense attorney Jordan Kielian still is investigating whether Plique was sane at the time of the offense – a separate and distinct issue from fitness – and he wants Plique to undergo another exam.

Vescogni agreed and scheduled an Aug. 29 status hearing.

Plique faces three felony charges led by aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, all filed after a standoff with multiple agencies Oct. 22, 2022.

That day, Plique allegedly fired at two men, one of whom was struck in the thigh, and then sought refuge in a Sheridan residence. The ensuing standoff ended after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office fired tear gas into the house, inducing Plique to surrender.