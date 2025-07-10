Aurora church collecting backpack donations for warming center

Thew Elliott (left) warming center volunteer at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, conducts a May 2025 tour of the center. New and used backpacks are sought for center patrons. (Photo provided by Allan Benson )

Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora is collecting backpack donations to assist people in the community without homes.

The donation deadline will be July 17. Donations can be dropped off at the church, 14 N. May St., Aurora.

Participants are invited to donate new and slightly used backpacks. The church acted as a contract overnight warming center for the City of Aurora during the winter, with 50 local volunteers organizing community aid.

“We made a difference in the lives of so many,” The Rev. Tammy Scott of Wesley United Methodist said in a news release. “This past year has been one of both challenge and triumph, as we continued our mission to provide a safe, warm haven for our community’s most vulnerable during the harsh winter months.”

During the winter months, the shelter served 174 guests from January through March. Attendance ranged from eight to 46 guests. The guests received a cot, meals, snacks and water. Volunteers and staff served more than 1,050 hours and provided more than 950 meals. Security also was provided.

The City activated the shelter from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on nights when temperatures were at or below 15 degrees. The shelter also was available during severe weather conditions such as wind chill and precipitation.

“As we look to the future, we are committed to continuing and hopefully expanding our services and reaching even more individuals in need,” Scott said in a release. “We are exploring opportunities to extend our hours of operation, offer additional support services and increase our outreach efforts to ensure that everyone in our community knows about the warming center.”

For information, call 630-896-1033 or visit wesleyumcaurora.org.