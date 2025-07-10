St. Charles church’s John Lewis tribute vigil canceled

Shaw Local 2021 file photo – Organizers announced they’re canceling a planned vigil tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s life in St. Charles, electing instead to plan a protest rally July 19, 2025. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Organizers announced they’re canceling a planned vigil tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’s life in St. Charles, electing instead to plan a protest rally July 19 in his name.

We Can Lead Change Fox Valley announced the cancellation of a “Light Up Our Rights – Remembering John Lewis” vigil, originally planned for July 17 at a St. Charles church, due to logistical challenges.

Instead, the group and partner organizations will host a Together for Justice rally – still in honor of Lewis – from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 19 on Randall Road near Gleneagle Drive in Geneva.

More information is available online at www.wecanleadchange.org.

Lewis, who represented Georgia for 17 terms in Congress, died on July 17, 2020, at age 80.

A towering figure in the Civil Rights Movement, Lewis served more than three decades in Congress after leading the 1965 march on Selma, Alabama. Lewis is known for his lifelong commitment to nonviolent action, which he referred to as “good trouble,” and voting rights for all, according to a news release.

We Can Lead Change has hosted several pro-democracy rallies in the Fox Valley this year, drawing thousands to demand – peacefully – that the nation’s democratic institutions remain intact, according to the release.