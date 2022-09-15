Metra says commuter trains will run as scheduled following tentative overnight labor deal

Metra commuter trains will run as scheduled after a tentative labor deal to avert a freight rail strike was announced, the agency said.

The commuter rail agency previously had announced some Thursday night preemptive cancellations on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines in anticipation of a possible rail labor strike.

“We are happy to report that in the overnight hours a tentative agreement was reached between freight railroads and their unions, averting a strike that could have started tonight and halted service on the BNSF and three Union Pacific lines,” Metra said in a statement. “We are greatly relieved that we will be able to continue to provide the safe and reliable service that you deserve and that you rely upon.”

President Joe Biden said earlier Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections.

Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.

Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. as the talks were ongoing after Italian dinner had been brought in, according to a White House official insisting on anonymity. The president told the negotiators to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses if a shutdown occurred.

What resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.

“These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said. “The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”

Metra apologized to customers “for this week of uncertainty and anxiety, and our thanks for your patience and understanding.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.