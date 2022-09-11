State Sen. DeWitte launches petition to repeal SAFE-T Act

State Sen. Donald DeWitte (R-St. Charles) is calling for a full repeal of the SAFE-T Act so that legislators can iron out significant issues that will place Illinoisans’ safety at risk and place unaffordable burdens on the court system.

He also is offering a petition that Illinois residents can sign to urge the repeal, according to a news release from DeWitte’s office.

In a recent emergency responders roundtable discussion with DeKalb, Kane and McHenry County law enforcement officials, Kane County Chief Judge Clint Hull said about 130 detainees in Kane County will be released at the end of the year because the offenses for which they are currently being held will become non-detainable.

Kane County officials have expressed concern over the cost of implementing the provisions of the SAFE-T Act and have requested several additional staff members to review body camera footage on prescribed timelines, additional prosecutors and public defenders, court reporters and bailiffs to meet mandates within the bill. Kane County is also building two new courtrooms because of the act, according to the release.

DeWitte’s “Repeal the SAFE-T Act” petition can be accessed at il-33-senate.web.fireside21.app/forms/form/?ID=4.

The 33rd Senate District, which DeWitte represents, stretches from Lakewood and Lake in the Hills south through Hampshire, Gilberts, Pingree Grove and West Dundee down around Elgin through the west side of St. Charles to the northern end of Batavia.