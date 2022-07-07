5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Festivals continue in Streator, Marseilles, Wyanet

1 - Rock out in Streator this weekend. Streator’s 4th of July celebration will be in full gear at Northpoint Plaza. Headlining musical acts are Jordan Fletcher and Eddie Montgomery beginning 8:30 p.m. Friday; Fastball and Everclear starting 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Confederate Railroad and the Lacs taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The festival also will include a carnival, food vendors and a beer tent, as well as the fireworks show at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday from Anderson Fields. The parade is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday downtown. Go to https://www.facebook.com/streator4thofjuly for more information.

Marseilles residents Chelsea Butler (from left), 7, Chloe Wilson, 6, and Lexi Wilson enjoy a magic show during the 2021 Marseilles Fun Days. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

2 - Have fun in Marseilles this weekend. It’s literally in the name. Marseilles Fun Days continues through Sunday. The carnival will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday on Lincoln Street near Knudson Park. The park will have live music from the The Belle Rangers and Abbynormal beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, then Bagshot Row and Vinyl Goldmine starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will have its annual book and ice cream sandwich sales Friday and Saturday afternoons. The annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk is set for 9 a.m. Saturday and a fireworks show is planned at dusk Saturday. The parade is set 1 p.m. Sunday downtown. Go to https://www.cityofmarseilles.com/marseilles-fun-days-50th/ for a full schedule of activities.

3 - Watch a fairy tale this weekend in Streator. Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road, presents “Cinderella” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. Call the theatre box office at 815-672-3584 or go to englelane.org for more information.

4 - Take in some music Friday on the Starved Rock Veranda. Wrecking Dixie is scheduled to perform 8 to 11 p.m. at the Starved Rock Lodge within the park. The music series continues every Friday throughout the summer. Go to https://www.starvedrocklodge.com/ for a full schedule of concerts.

A previous Wyanet Summer Festival Queen Pageant draws a crowd. (BCR photo)

5 - Party in Wyanet this weekend. The village will host its Summer Festival, Thursday through Saturday. The parade is scheduled Saturday on Main Street in Wyanet. Also Saturday, kiddie tractor pulls are at 2 p.m. under the pavilion. Side walk chalk contest is 10:30 a.m. and face painting will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 80s Bush will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Bonus: The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will host the Chillicothe Paints at 7:05 p.m. Saturday for Wally the Wallaroo’s Peru night at Schweickert Stadium in Veterans Park in Peru.

