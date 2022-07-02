Kidz Corner kicks off Streator celebration

The 4th of July in City Park celebration will continue Sunday in Streator.

An ice cream and pie social is scheduled noon to 3:30 p.m. as well as a cookout fundraiser noon to 3 p.m. to raise money for the 4th of July celebration. Vendors will be set up in the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bagshot Row will provide live music at Plumb Pavilion from noon to 3:30 p.m. And a kids parade is set for 1 p.m.

Streator’s celebration will move to Northpoint Plaza beginning Wednesday, July 6, with live music each night and a fireworks show Sunday, July 10, from Anderson Fields.

The celebration is organized by volunteers and paid for through fundraising.