July 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Kidz Corner kicks off Streator celebration

Ice cream social planned Sunday at City Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Ryann Brewer strings some beads together to make a patriotic bracelet Saturday, July 2, 2022, during the Kidz Corner event at City Park in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The 4th of July in City Park celebration will continue Sunday in Streator.

An ice cream and pie social is scheduled noon to 3:30 p.m. as well as a cookout fundraiser noon to 3 p.m. to raise money for the 4th of July celebration. Vendors will be set up in the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bagshot Row will provide live music at Plumb Pavilion from noon to 3:30 p.m. And a kids parade is set for 1 p.m.

Streator’s celebration will move to Northpoint Plaza beginning Wednesday, July 6, with live music each night and a fireworks show Sunday, July 10, from Anderson Fields.

The celebration is organized by volunteers and paid for through fundraising.

Eli Sphar has an airbrushed tattoo applied by Michelle Orban on Saturday, July 2, 2022, during the Kids Corner event at City Park in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)