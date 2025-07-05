Illinois Valley YMCA welcomes new pre-K teachers for 2025-26 school year

An aerial view of the Illinois Valley YMCA on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Peru. This 12,000 square foot facility was the former IVCH Physical Rehabilitation and Aquatic building. The portion of the two-story building is on the market for lease. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley YMCA has announced the addition of two new pre-kindergarten teachers, Mrs. Boltz and Mrs. Little, for the 2025–26 academic year.

Mrs. Boltz will serve as the lead teacher for the Y-Tykes Pre-School Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Aurora University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from Ball State University. A certified elementary teacher, Boltz brings 10 years of experience working with primary-grade students.

Mrs. Little will join the team as an assistant teacher. She earned an associate degree in science from Illinois Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. While her degrees are outside the field of childhood education, she has classroom experience supporting lead educators as a substitute teacher.

The YMCA’s Y-Tykes Pre-School Program serves a combined class of 3- and 4-year-old children, focusing on developing key social skills to prepare them for kindergarten. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 to enroll.