Illinois Valley YMCA welcomes new pre-K teachers for 2025-26 school year

The Illinois Valley YMCA has announced the addition of two new pre-kindergarten teachers, Mrs. Boltz and Mrs. Little, for the 2025–26 academic year.
Mrs. Boltz will serve as the lead teacher for the Y-Tykes Pre-School Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Aurora University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from Ball State University. A certified elementary teacher, Boltz brings 10 years of experience working with primary-grade students.
Mrs. Little will join the team as an assistant teacher. She earned an associate degree in science from Illinois Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. While her degrees are outside the field of childhood education, she has classroom experience supporting lead educators as a substitute teacher.
The YMCA’s Y-Tykes Pre-School Program serves a combined class of 3- and 4-year-old children, focusing on developing key social skills to prepare them for kindergarten. Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1 to enroll.