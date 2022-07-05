Marseilles Fun Days begins 6-day festival Tuesday with Ducky Derby

While the party may be coming to its climax on Independence Day for several communities, it’s just beginning Tuesday, July 5, in Marseilles.

Calling this year’s event a “fiesta” in its marketing, the city is celebrating its 50th Marseilles Fun Days. The festival will feature a carnival, live music, several family activities, fireworks and a parade.

Mega wristbands allowing unlimited rides for the carnival are available for $45 at City Hall, 209 Lincoln St., through Tuesday, July 5.

Wristbands will cost $50 after July 5 at the carnival and single-day passes will be available for $30. The carnival will be located on Lincoln Street by Knudsen Park.

Tuesday, July 5 - Ducky Derby Fiesta

5 p.m.: Marseilles Swimming Pool, 555 Commercial St. Family Taco Restaurant will be on-site for food.

6 to 7 p.m. Live mariachi band music and drinks at the Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., for purchase.

7 p.m. Ducks race. Ducky Derby tickets on sale at OSB Community Bank, 125 W. Bluff St.; City Hall, 209 Lincoln St.; and Snug Harbor, 103 Liberty St. $4 per ticket or $20 for a six quack. \Pool is not open for swimming during this time.

Wednesday, July 6 - Family Fun Night at Knudson Park

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.: First Responder Spaghetti Dinner at the fire station, 205 Lincoln St., hosted and sponsored by the Marseilles Fire Department. Dine-in or carryout $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger.

5 to 9 p.m.: Free face painting for children by Freaky Fun Faces

7 p.m.: Free Magic Matt’s Family Fun Show

Dusk: Free movie in the park. “Encanto” hosted and sponsored by MTCO Communications. Free ice cream treats for children sponsored by Marseilles Sheet Metal while supplies last during the movie

5 to 10 p.m.: Soft opening of “All Around Amusement” carnival with possible limited rides available during setup of the carnival/rides on Lincoln Street next to Knudson Park.

Thursday, July 7 OSB Community Bank Concert and carnival/pool party

5 to 9 p.m.: Food vendors and beer tent at Knudson Park

6 to 8 p.m.: OSB Community Bank hosts free concert by Tom Edwards at Knudson Park. Water and ice cream cups will be provided. Bring a Lawn Chair.

6 to 8 p.m.: All ages free swim party sponsored by Mayor Jim Hollenbeck and Commissioner Bobby Kaminski at the Marseilles swimming pool, 555 Commercial St.

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival on Lincoln Street.

Friday, July 8

8:30 to 11 a.m.: State treasurer’s office presents Unclaimed Property Program at Marseilles City Hall, 209 Lincoln St. Go to https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ to see if you have unclaimed property.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., annual book and ice cream sandwich sale.

10 a.m. to noon: Teddy Bear Picnic at Knudson Park hosted and sponsored by Illini State Park Foundation. Free kids games and hotdogs. Bring your teddy bears.

Noon: Senior luncheon at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St., provided and sponsored by OSB Community Bank with an “Introduction to Internet Banking” program by Bobby Kaminski and State treasurer’s office will present Unclaimed Property Program.

2 to 4 p.m.: Carnival on Lincoln Street opens to friends with disabilities. Sign up at City Hall.

5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street.

5 p.m. to midnight: Beer and misting tent, food vendors in Knudson Park.

5 to 7:30 p.m.: The Belle Rangers, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

8 p.m. to midnight: Abbynormal, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

Saturday, July 9

9 a.m.: Annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk. Sign ups at 8 a.m. at Marseilles Nursing Service, 227 Main St. $5 donation/adults, $1/children and dog. Benefits to support the Marseilles Nursing Service.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Marseilles Library, 155 E. Bluff St., annual book and ice cream sandwich sale.

1 to 3 p.m.: The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open. Free train rides for children along with free popcorn.

Noon to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street.

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer and misting tent, food vendors in Knudson Park.

5pm – 8pm: Bagshot Row, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

9 p.m. to midnight: Vinyl Goldmine, Knudson Park in the band shell, free.

Dusk: Fireworks sponsored by the Marseilles Firefighters Association, 75th anniversary of the show.

Sunday, July 11