5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Carnivals set in Ottawa, Oglesby

1 - Have some fun this weekend in Oglesby. The Oglesby Summer Fun Fest, centered around the Oglesby swimming pool area, includes a beer garden, town-wide garage sales, craft and vendor show, carnival and fireworks, plus live music over a four-day festival. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Go to https://www.oglesbyfunfest.com/ for more information.

A large crowd of car enthusiasts showed up to downtown Ottawa for Cruise Night in 2021. The show returns Friday, June 17. (Tom Sistak)

2 - Marvel at classic cars and/or enjoy the arts Friday in Ottawa. Downtown Ottawa will be a busy place Friday as the La Salle County Cruisers host their cruise night and car show from 5 to 10 p.m. throughout the downtown. Additionally, a pollinator-themed Third Friday will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Madison Street with several art and craft vendors. An exhibition based around pollinators will take place at Open Space Art Gallery. The Lions Club Carnival also will continue 4 to 10 p.m. in the parking lots just north of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

3 - Get nostalgic for railroads Saturday in Mendota. The annual Railroad Crossing and Country Fair Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both sides of Eighth Street on the grounds of Union Depot Railroad Museum, 683 Main St., and the Breaking the Prairie Museum, 684 Eighth St. The Mendota Museum and Historical Society is planning a day with displays and activities for all ages. Special demonstrations this year will include vintage corn shelling and rope making. The Old West Register Cowboys will be attending for the day, so always be on guard in case a train robbery happens.

4 - Kick off Princeton’s summer concert series Friday. The first scheduled concert will take place 6 to 10 p.m. on Main Street in front of the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., and will feature country artist Jake Maurer.

A man etches a name on the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles during the 2021 Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run. (Katy Arnold )

5 - Honor Gold Star families Saturday in Marseilles. While the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run involves hundreds of motorcycles running from Morris to Marseilles, they meet at the Middle East Conflicts Wall along the Illinois River at about noon to honor those who have died in Middle East conflicts with a ceremony, paying special tribute to Gold Star families who travel from across the country.

