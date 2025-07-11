Heartland by Hand to close Ottawa gift shop

Heartland by Hand announced that its downtown Ottawa gift shop is closing and its framing services will be relocating. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Heartland by Hand announced that its downtown Ottawa gift shop is closing and its framing services will be relocating.

“We’ve cherished the four years we’ve spent here and deeply appreciate all the support and business that we’ve received. Thank you for everything,” read a post on the business’s Facebook page.

The owners, Hank and Caroline Wolf, said relocating the shop to their property and framing by appointment only will achieve a better work-life balance. The business frames photos, art, diplomas and awards, and makes shadow boxes from various items.

They are scheduling appointments for their new location, which will be open on Wednesday, July 16. For more information about framing, call 815-830-8900. that

