Third Friday in Ottawa celebrates pollinators for June event

With June being Pollinator Month, Open Space Art Gallery owner and Third Friday founder Amanda Weygand wanted to theme her first event of the year after bees.

Along with all of the art and vendors at a typical 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Third Friday event, Madison Street in Ottawa will be the home to Bee Humble Honey. It’s one way Weygand is trying to set this year’s event apart from what she’s done in the past now that Third Friday is down to three events.

Less events or not, Weygand is still excited for this Friday.

“We’ve got all of the original stuff like businesses staying open late, restaurants creating artisan cocktails and artists lining Madison Street, but we’re adding a little bit more,” Weygand said. “We’re going to have face painting and a beekeeper who will have bee boxes that the kids can paint.”

This lines up with an exhibition based around pollinators at Open Space Art Gallery, which will be having its opening reception at the same time Third Friday is going on.

Weygand said all the artists that created works for the exhibition will be at the gallery and anyone who wishes to see the art and meet the artists can. This Third Friday will also feature more for children and families, which Weygand said has been a focus for her this year.

Also new this year are what she called the pillars, wayfinding markers painted by children ages 6 to 12 taking part in the Little Picasso program.

“The kids have been painting pillars about 5 feet tall,” Weygand said. “They’re collaborating and painting them in all different styles. Some are abstract, some are realistic, and they’re all different things and they’re all different colors. We’ll have them on the ends of La Salle Street marking off the ends of the street with signs pointing out the names of participating businesses.”

Third Friday this month is taking place at the same time as the 24th annual La Salle County Cruisers Cruise Night that’s taking place throughout Ottawa’s downtown. Weygand said the Cruisers will have some of their own vendors on Madison Street with the festival and the whole downtown will be full of cars for anyone who wants to make two stops out of one trip.

Artists participating in the June Third Friday include Quirky Squirril, The Clever Lefty, Artistic Creations by Agnes, Angela Delphi, KoalaTGlass, Hailey Williams, SubRealities/Mateu Design, Simply Play, Nature’s Handywork, Ryan Stanley, Anna Weygand and Abby Ludwig, Soul Candy Crochet, Joce Handmade, Lauren Lindeman, Goetz Creative, Small Energy Healing, Tricera Designs, Howlin Moon Bakery and Gives, Clara Brubaker and Broke Glass Chick.



