Peru trash pickup delayed, continue over the weeked

Republic Services will be running trash pickup over the weekend in Peru after it did not complete its Thursday stops, according to the city.

Republic will service those missed Thursday stops on Friday, Peru deputy city clerk Stephanie Piscia said in an email, and will run the Friday trash routes on Sunday, July 13.

"Several drivers will be in town, and they will be running early so we ask that residents please have their cans out by 5 a.m. on Sunday morning to ensure they are serviced," the email read. “Thank you for your patience through this labor dispute.”

The Teamsters labor union has been engaged in a nationwide strike with Republic Services since earlier this month. In Ottawa, 25 members of Local 179 walked off the job on July 2.

The city said residents should contact Republic Services at 800-299-4898 with any questions or concerns.