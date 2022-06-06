Mendota Museum and Historical Society will host Railroad Crossing and Country Fair Day

The annual Railroad Crossing and Country Fair Day in Mendota is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on both sides of Eighth Street on the grounds of Union Depot Railroad Museum, 683 Main St., and the Breaking the Prairie Museum, 684 Eighth St.

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society is planning a day with displays and activities for all ages.

Tours include two museums and vintage rail cars, including the Milwaukee Combine Car, the Illinois Central Bulk Mail and Express Car, the Golden Trencher Dining car, the 4978 Steam Locomotive and the CB and Q Caboose.

Volunteers work hard to keep the rail cars and museum in great shape, museum officials said. Visit agricultural artifacts and reminisce the days of long ago while viewing the Phaeton horse drawn buggy or the 100-year-old horse drawn sleigh.

Special demonstrations this year will include vintage corn shelling and rope making. The Old West Register Cowboys will be attending for the day, so always be on guard in case a train robbery happens.

Children can ride the rails on a vintage Speeder Car and/or the new Union Depot Express barrel street train. Stroll the event while listening to bluegrass music by NIBA members or playing outdoor games from an earlier time.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with proceeds going to the Historical Society. BPW group will serve homemade desserts in the Dining Car. The winning 50/50 raffle ticket will be drawn at 3:30 p.m.



