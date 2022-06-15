Oglesby Summer Fun Fest kicks off Thursday

Feeling lucky? Oglesby’s annual 50-50 drawing will take place at the end of Oglesby Summer Fun Fest this weekend and the jackpot is expected to be tempting.

Summer Fun Fest returns June 16-19 and while shorts and loose-fitting clothes are highly recommended – it’s going to be very warm.

Mayor Dom Rivara encouraged everyone in the area to take part in one of the area’s most popular and enduring summer events.

“Our people have done an excellent job,” Rivara said. “The carnival is great, the entertainment is great and it’s a family fun event. I encourage everyone to come out and have a good time.”

The four-day festival includes a beer garden, town-wide garage sales, craft and vendor show, carnival and midway, plus live music.

“We are excited about it,” said Amy Eitutis, Oglesby city clerk. “This is the kickoff to summer for most communities and we’re pleased to start with four days of fun.”

Carnival hours are 4-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Wristbands are $30 each.

The craft and vendor show will be 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The live acts begin Thursday with Ethan Bell perform his unique blend of pop, country and hip-hop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by the Ultimate Eric Church Tribute from 9-11 p.m.

On Friday, come see The Neverly Brothers perform classic rock (Elvis to the Beatles era) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by TNT-Chicago, an AC/DC tribute band, from 9-11 p.m.

Saturday features Ladd Sound Productions from 3-5 p.m. The Bread Machine, which specializes in “drunk anthems” and party rock, plays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Blank 281, a tribute band to Blink 182, performs 8-11 p.m.

Ladd Sound Productions returns to the Oglesby stage 1-3 p.m. Sunday, followed by alternative rockers Blind Reality 1992 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and then the hard rock band 303 performs from 6-9 p.m.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

As of Monday, the 50-50 jackpot stood at $7,500 (winner takes home $3,750) though ticket sales during the festival were expected to push the jackpot past $10,000.

Attendees are urged to be mindful of the heat – daytime highs across the four days range from a comfortable 83 degrees to a blistering 93 – and to stay hydrated while wearing loose-fitting clothes.

Persons concerned with the novel coronavirus should consider personal precautions. Hand-washing stations will be placed throughout the grounds but no other extraordinary measures will be taken.

Volunteers are needed, particularly Sunday, to conduct ID checks, handle ticket sales and tend bar. Interested volunteers may call city hall at (815) 883-3389. A volunteer coordinator will assign shifts.