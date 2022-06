The Ottawa Lions Club Carnival is scheduled 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, to Saturday, June 18, in the parking lots just north and northwest of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Wristbands are for sale at the carnival for $30 for unlimited rides from 6 to 10 p.m. There are no advanced tickets.

To volunteer for the Lions Club, call 815-324-5072.