Spring Valley to increase gaming fee from $25 to $250 per machine

After discussing the possible change during previous meetings, the Spring Valley City Council unanimously approved a gaming license increase from $25 to $250 per terminal.

This annual $250 fee is the maximum amount the city is able to impose under the current legislation. Home-rule municipalities, under the legislation, are able to increase their fees to more than $250.

The cost is split with half of the cost to be paid by the business owner and half by the distributor of the machine.

Spring Valley follows a number of similar city councils in the surrounding areas that have either voted to increase their fees or have discussed the decision and have yet to vote.

Princeton and Streator have increased their fees from $25 to $250, La Salle increased its fee from $60 to $120 while Peru and Oglesby have discussed an increase with no official action taken to this point.

Making this change in Spring Valley is estimated to bring in an additional $16,250 a year to the city.

As of Monday, the city had not had discussions on where the additional funds would be allocated moving forward.

This action was unanimously approved by the council and Monday’s meeting hosted no members of the public in opposition to the increase.

