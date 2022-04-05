Oglesby won’t raise gaming machine fees – yet

Oglesby may change the licensing fee on gaming machines, but the City Council hasn’t done so yet.

Monday, an Oglesby City Council with a bare quorum (Commissioners Tom Argubright and Jim Cullinan were absent) decided against adjusting the fee even though many municipalities have done so.

Mayor Dom Rivara said the city has by no means abandoned the idea of increasing the city’s $25 per terminal fee. Though gaming is big business in Oglesby — $2.8 million was wagered within city limits last year — the bars and restaurants bring in a roughly 32.5% share and the city has yet to identify an equitable rate.

“We are going to go and take a look at it,” Rivara said. “I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly. We’re going to try to come up with a more equitable fee schedule that won’t hit them so hard, and when everyone can be present to vote.”

In other matters, the council: