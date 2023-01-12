La Salle air, water levels safe, EPA says day after chemical fire

Air and water levels are determined to be normal after preliminary testing following a fire at the Carus Chemical plant in La Salle, according the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Since we began air monitoring and to this moment, there have not been any detections above our action levels,” said EPA on-site coordinator Robert Kondreck.

Robert Kondreck, on-scene coordinator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, addresses the media Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Grove Center in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Kondreck said the Illinois EPA and Department of Natural Resources are checking properties and collecting soil and water samples. The IDNR has monitored the waterways and has not seen any contamination on the Vermilion River, according to Kondreck.

The EPA began air monitoring around the community Wednesday afternoon. Kondreck said the EPA and IDNR will continue to test the air, water and soil into Friday.

Residents are told not to touch a substance covering homes, cars and other property released into the community from the fire. The oxidant released, potassium permanganate, is reportedly non-toxic but can still be harmful.

Carus officials said Thursday afternoon the safest way to wash the chemical is to use water.

Tony Falconio, manager of emergency response with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, addresses the media Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Grove Center regarding the Carus Chemical fire in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

EPA representative Tony Falconio said to limit outside exposure for pets as a precaution. If the oxidant does get on a pet, wash it off with water. Falconio recommends monitoring pets and taking animals to a local veterinarian if needed.

Gibbs said the oxidant will deactivate within a few days or when it rains. At that time, he said the chemical will no longer pose a health threat to the community.

A community clean-up plan is being developed by the Carus corporation, Gibbs said. Details of the plan will be released on the Carus website at https://www.carusllc.com/carus-llc-confirms-fire-at-manufacturing-plant/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carusllc/.

“The health and safety of the community remains a top priority for us at Carus,” Gibbs said. “We’re working with local first responders, officials and regulatory groups to guide clean up efforts.”

As a first step in the clean-up plan, those whose cars are affected by this situation will be able to get a free car wash token from Carus employees from 3 to 6 p.m. at Precision Car Wash, 17 Third St., La Salle.

If you live in the La Salle area and believe the chemical fire may have damaged or in some way affected your property, make sure to document any evidence of the damages with photographs and contact your insurance company for their recommendation, said the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency. Questions related to the chemical can be directed to Carus Chemical’s hotline number at 815-224-6662.

La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick addresses the media Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Grove Center regarding the Carus Chemical fire in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Fire Chief Jerry Janick said the fire is considered extinguished and the property was returned to the owners at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. All Carus workers were evacuated safely and there were no injuries, except for minor injuries to two firefighters who were treated and released, Janick said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious, Janick said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the La Salle County Health Department, The Environmental Protection Agency, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency and other agencies are actively responding to the situation.