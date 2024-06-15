June 14, 2024
Frozen custard, bubble tea business coming to Peru

Everest has locations in Morris, Aurora

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Everest Frozen Custard & Bubble Tea is opening this summer in Peru’s north end. (Shaw Media)

Everest Frozen Custard & Bubble Tea is opening this summer in Peru’s north end.

The business, which has locations in Morris and Aurora, specializes in an assortment of bubble tea and custard treats. The menu will feature a variety of bubble teas, including Bubble Milk Tea and Bubble Fruit Tea, alongside Bubble Milk Smoothies.

Bubble tea originated in Taiwan and most commonly consists of chewy tapioca balls, called “boba” or “pearls,” in the tea. The shop also will offer a range of custard options such as kid’s sundae and banana split. The shop will be located at 4141 Venture Drive. An opening date was not announced.

