Crews responded Friday, June 14, 2024, to the scene of a semi truck crash near the intersection of 38th Street and Route 251 in Peru. A Goodwill semi truck overturned and an extrication was needed. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Route 251 was limited to one lane. (Scott Anderson)

Three people were injured in a Route 251 crash involving a Goodwill truck that rolled over near the area of the Chipotle in Peru.

All three involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries, said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond.

The crash initially closed a lane of traffic, but the roadway is open again to traffic.