Smoke billows from fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle

Emergency crews are responding Wednesday morning to a fire that is billowing clouds of smoke at Carus Chemical in La Salle.

There were reports of explosions being heard at about 9 a.m., then smoke was visible from the plant. Workers evacuated the plant.

Workers from Carus Chemical and bystanders watch smoke billow Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from Carus Chemical in La Salle from Crosat and Eighth streets. (Olivia Doak)

Clouds of smoke continue to billow from the plant at 9:30 a.m. as multiple fire crews and police respond to the scene. The second alarm of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System has been activated and the fire is reported to be in the plant’s shipping department.

Carus workers and bystanders were asked to move from the corner of Crosat and Eighth streets to 10th and Tonti streets to get farther away from the fire.

The public should take caution of the fire and avoid the area.