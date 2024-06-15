Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lose 4-2 to Burlington Bees

Brandon Mahler sets up behind the plate during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 4-2 loss to the Burlington Bees on Friday, June 14, 2023 in Burlington, Iowa. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp gave up four runs in the bottom of the first inning and trailed the rest of the way in a 4-2 loss to the Burlington Bees on Friday in Burlington, Iowa.

The Shrimp scored in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Tyler Dorsch that drove in Kyle Gibson, who led off the game with a double.

Burlington responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning on a bases loaded hit batsmen, a wild pitch and a single.

The Shrimp scored a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Brandon Mahler to plate Cole Warehime, but Illinois Valley didn’t get any closer.

Peyton Burgh had the only multi-hit game for the Shrimp as he went 2 for 3.

Henry Rouch took the loss for the Shrimp (10-5) as he gave up four earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks in two innings.

Jeffrey Behrends, Kyler Miritello and Joe Richardson combined for six innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.