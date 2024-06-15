Henry Presbyterian Church to show ‘Play the Flute’

The Henry Presbyterian Church invites the public to an evening of fellowship and entertainment Sunday, June 23. (Jayce Eustice)

The movie “Play the Flute” is a Christian movie with a message of being faithful. The message calls for people to continue to be faithful no matter how difficult, how many injustices, attacks or hate. This is a movie with a clear message of love, forbearance and discipleship.

Faced with an indifferent youth group, a new youth pastor tries to motivate his students to read God’s word and get serious about the Lord. Play the flute and those who’ll listen will do so, just keep playing. The movie encourages teenagers to become the people God created them to be. It lifts up godly standards and is family friendly.

The film will be shown 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23 Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available. The church, 511 Wirt St., is handicapped assessable.