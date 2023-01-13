Precautions to take for animals affected by La Salle chemical fire

La Salle residents who live in the areas affected by Wednesday’s chemical fire may need to wash their dogs after taking a walk, especially if they pick up any debris on their coats or paws.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture released a list at the request of state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, of precautions residents should take with their pets, including washing off any visible debris with water and limiting skin exposure.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture released information on keeping pets safe following the La Salle chemical fire. (Image provided by Illinois Department of Agriculture)

A substance called potassium permanganate that appears as a brown-orange, green or purple color depending on its state was left in yards, on sidewalks, houses and cars, among other outdoor areas near the chemical plant following Wednesday’s fire. While the material is non-toxic and used in drinking water, people are instructed not to touch it, Carus Vice President of Operations Allen Gibbs said.

Livestock should be brought into shelter if their pasture/area is contaminated. Paws and coats should be wiped when they return from outside, the agriculture agency said.

Pet owners should monitor their pets or livestock for skin irritation.

Owners also should limit any respiratory exposure to the substance. Owners can look for wheezing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. Animals with respiratory issues already may have worse symptoms, the agency said. Birds especially may be at higher risk for respiratory irritation. Poultry should be housed, if possible.

While unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation may occur. Ensure animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. Don’t give animals contaminated feed or water.

If owners observe any skin irritation, respiratory issues or vomiting/diarrhea, they should contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.

Anyone experiencing contamination, property damage or injured pets should call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.