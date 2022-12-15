5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Last weekend of Christmas activities before the holiday

1 - See Santa on Saturday in Utica. Believed to be the oldest Santa parade in the Illinois Valley, beginning in the 1940s, the Utica Fire Department escorts Santa through every street in the village. The parade starts at 6 p.m. in Burgess Subdivision and makes its way through town. After the parade, Santa will be at the Utica Township Community Building, at the corner or Mill and Church streets, to distribute a special treat bag to children.

Christmas gift ideas from a wide variety of vendors drew many shoppers to the opening of the Chris Kringle Market in Ottawa. The market will be conducting its last weekend Dec. 16-18 at Washington Square and the Jordan block. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

2 - Take advantage this weekend of your last chance to visit the Chris Kringle Market in Ottawa. Hours for the Chris Kringle Market at Washington Square and in the Jordan block are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pet pictures with Santa will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa House on the Jordan block, among other activities. Go to https://www.facebook.com/ChrisKringleMarket for more information.

The cast of "The Shop Around The Corner" at Engle Lane in Streator. The show is scheduled for performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)

3 - Catch a Christmas-time show Saturday in Streator. Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Rd., will host two performances, one at 2 and the other at 7:30 p.m., of the yuletide comedy “The Shop Around the Corner,” which has been adapted and expanded from the public domain Lux Radio Theatre broadcast originally aired in 1941. All seats are $10, cash-only general admission. The venue will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Holiday raffles will be available in the lobby, and Christmas cookies will be provided during intermission.

4 - Celebrate all things tuba Sunday in La Salle. The seventh annual TubaChristmas in the Illinois Valley is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Sunday at La Salle-Peru High School Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle. Audience members are asked to bring a nonperishable food item that will be given to the Illinois Valley and Hall Township food pantries. Those wanting to play can register by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at www.408fineartsfactory.com under special events caption.

5 - Watch a pair of reason-for-the-season performances in Bureau County this week. Kasbeer Community Church will host “The Woodworker’s Dream” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 20307 County Road 2460 N. The performance will tell the story of Joseph as he grapples with his sudden role as the earthly father of Jesus. The evening will include carol singing, personal stories and the telling of the Christmas story from Luke’s gospel. The event will end with special Christmas treats and hot drinks. All ages are welcome to attend. Additionally, the Princeton Bible Church Choir will present “Noel, Jesus is Born” by Lanny Wolfe at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sundayin the church auditorium, 21890 Walter Payton Memorial Highway. The 20-voice choir will present music assisted by narrator and soloist Steve Lunger and other soloists Chariss Hoffman, Katie McCoy, Christina Eggers and Rob Jensen as King Herod. A 10-voice children’s choir will also join in as shepherds in the field.

