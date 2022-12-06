Engle Lane in Streator to present ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ on Dec. 17

Christmas will come early to Engle Lane Theatre in Streator on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a staged reading of the yuletide comedy “The Shop Around the Corner,” which has been adapted and expanded from the public domain Lux Radio Theatre broadcast originally aired in 1941.

Two performances are scheduled at 2 and 7:30 p.m. All seats are $10, cash-only general admission. The venue will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Holiday raffles will be available in the lobby, and Christmas cookies will be provided during intermission.

Marlee Reel and Ken Persky portray shop clerks at “Matuschek and Company,” an American gift shop gearing up for the busy holiday shopping season of 1940. “Karen Smith” and “Alfred Martin” are constantly at odds with each other, seemingly disagreeing on almost everything. Both are enamored of their respective pen pals though, trading anonymous love letters to someone they each call “Dear Friend.” The letter writing and in-person bickering escalates culminating in a charming and hilarious Christmas Eve conclusion.

The ensemble cast also features Nik Frig, Jim Woodward, Georgia Darby, Emma Reel, Corrie Pavlick, Thomas Bickel, Cheyanne Sunken, Kelly Lefler, Kelli Muhlstadt, Samantha Jackson, Jennifer Martin Olsen and Lisa Gill. This one-day presentation is directed by Dan and Angie McKenzie with production assistance by Kim Freeman.

Engle Lane Theatre is located at 1012 Columbus Rd., Streator.