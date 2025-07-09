Peoria dentist killed in Monday skydiving accident

The skydiver fatally injured Monday at Sky Dive Chicago has been identified as Dr. Noel Liu, a 48-year-old resident of East Peoria and a dentist with a practice in Peoria.

Liu was identified in a Wednesday press release by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Rich Ploch said in the press release that a forensic investigative autopsy was conducted Tuesday. Preliminary results are still pending, Ploch said, and further forensic and toxicology testing also are pending.

This incident is under further investigation and review by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be assisting both agencies with the investigation.