‘Opportunity for everyone’: Plans for former La Salle grocery store move forward

(File photo) An aerial view of Illinois Valley Food and Deli on Friday, from last year, in La Salle. Plans are underway to repurose the facility into a sports bar. (Scott Anderson)

Plans to turn the shuttered Illinois Valley Food & Deli into another venue moved forward on Monday night, as the La Salle City Council discussed ways to make the proposed sports bar and grill family-friendly.

At its meeting on Monday, the council discussed potential regulations to keep children and adults separated.

Amber French bought the establishment and has been making renovations, complete with a full bar and a working kitchen.

The main attraction of the new establishment is an abundance of pool tables, adding a billiards bar to the community. Containing around thirty pool tables, the hall could be a home for tournaments and casual playing alike.

Along with the adult bar and billiard balls, French plans to include air hockey tables and a children’s lounge to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment. She also hopes it will be a positive addition to the community’s slower sports seasons.

“When sports are a little bit slower, it gives everyone an opportunity to do something else…I think this is a great option for everybody,” French said.

The end goal of the new Sports Bar and Grill is to add a source of entertainment to the community through all seasons and for all people.

“We’re a small town, and everybody knows everybody. So, it’s great to have somewhere to gather and have some fun,” French said.