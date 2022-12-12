Kasbeer Community Church to host ‘The Woodworker’s Dream’ on Dec. 18

Kasbeer Community Church will host “The Woodworker’s Dream” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 20307 County Rd. 2460 N.

The event will be presented by Jeff and Karen Baker, emeritus theatre professors from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, who have recently moved to the Princeton area.

The event will tell the story of Joseph as he grapples with his sudden role as the earthly father of Jesus.

The evening will include carol singing, personal stories and the telling of the Christmas story from Luke’s gospel.

The event will end with special Christmas treats and hot drinks. All ages are welcome to attend.