5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Music, art, theater, planes and rockets, oh my!

1 - Celebrate the symphony and concerto Saturday in La Salle. Featuring soloist and cellist Leonardo Altino, the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will host a roughly 70-minute long concert 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at La Salle-Peru High School Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St. Altino will perform “Concerto No. 1 in A Minor” by Camille Saint-Saëns. The program also includes “Symphony No. 31 in D Major” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “Symphony No. 4 in D Minor” by Robert Schumann. Season subscription or individual tickets are available online at ivso.org or at the door: adults are $20, students kindergarten through 12th grader are free, and college students with an ID are $5. L-P High School is ADA accessible.

Heritage Harbor serves wine in front of Jeremiah Joe Coffee as part of the 2021 Wine and Art Walk. The event returns Saturday, Nov. 5, to downtown Ottawa.

2 - Enjoy art and wine in tandem Saturday in Ottawa. The seventh annual Wine and Art Walk is set downtown. All participants must check in to the Jordan block between 2 and 6 p.m. Sip on wine, taste appetizers and view art at participating businesses. All participants will receive a free wine glass and have a chance to win prizes. For more information, call 815-434-2737 or go online to the 2022 Ottawa Wine and Art Walk on Eventbrite. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Olivia Smith as the inspector and Charlie Bourell as Florence Colleymoore rehearse a scene in Streator High School's "The Play That Goes Wrong." (Derek Barichello)

3 - Watch Streator High or Marquette Academy drama students perform a pair of unique plays in Streator or Ottawa. “The Play That Goes Wrong” takes the stage 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Streator High School Auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for individuals 18 and younger. “The Worst High School Play in the World” is set 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at Marquette High School, 1000 Paul St. Reserved tickets are $8 and general admission tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased in the main office at the high school or at the door.

4 - Honor veterans Sunday in Utica. The veterans parade and air show begins at 1 p.m. on Mill Street. The parade and air show is one of the largest in the state, including a flyover and military vehicles on display. A World War II TBM Torpedo Bomber, T-6 Marine Trainers, Lima Lima stunt planes, among others will be in attendance. The event is organized by the Utica American Legion Post 731.

5 - Launch rockets Saturday in Magnolia. Marshall-Putnam 4-H Stem will host the first Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam 4-H Rocket Launch from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at 301 E. Monroe St. in Magnolia. 4-H youth from across the four counties will meet to launch a variety of model rockets into the air over the afternoon event. This event is open to all 4-H youth, aged 8 to 18, from any of the four counties that would like to attend and that have their own model rocket to launch. If interested, contact: Bureau County- Danielle Gapinski, 815-875-2878 or des85@illinois.edu; LaSalle County- Toni Pienta, 815-433-0707 or fusinatt@illinois.edu; Marshall-Putnam Counties- Anne Scheel, 309-364-2356 or amscheel@illinois.edu.

