‘Worst’ high school play or silliest? You decide

No good usually comes from leaving a baby alone in the woods, unless we’re talking about a stage play, in which case forest creatures will happily raise the foundling into a prince.

That’s the central premise of Marquette High School’s fall production, “The Worst High School Play in the World.” The story centers around Prince Ivanha – not Ivanhoe, mind you – whose seemingly idyllic childhood is interrupted when his father rides off to the Crusades and a usurper decides Ivanha stands in the way of ruling the kingdom.

“So his mother, Queen Nina, takes Ivanha out to the forest and hopes some kindly creatures will take pity and raise the kid,” said director Jane Mills. “There’s the story.”

In other words, it isn’t so much “The Worst High School Play in the World,” as it is the silliest. But no matter. Mills, assistant Mark Vickroy and their cast and crew of 22 are having far too much fun to dwell on realism or plausibility.

Audiences will find familiar themes and elements borrowed from classic tales such as “Robin Hood,” “Oedipus Rex” and, you guessed it, “Ivanhoe.”

“There’s bit of a lot of things,” Mills said. “It’s a very silly plot and the kids have a blast doing it.”

The cast includes Jacob Witthuhn as Ivanha, Jesse Cooke as Rico, Sara Duchon as Corsicana, Eugenia Craig as Medulla, Ceci Reynolds as Astrid, Fiona Gaworski as Gwen, Mason Ferrario as Chester, Skyleigh Speirer as Attendant/Monk, Stella Moline as Felippa/Monk, Kaden Chalus as Knight/Monk, Dixie Smick as Belinda, Katie Hardin as Nina, Ella Biggins as Viscera, Irlene Vicich as Shecky, Aislinn Aussem as Lady Lenore, Savannah Guzman as Mama, Lily Hall as Trudy, Carter Gray as Rashad/Monk, Steven Wang as Friar Fred, Fiona McGrath as Lady/Monk. Director is Emma Schlink and sound person is Frank Reynolds.

Anyone who wants to share in the laughs can come to Marquette High School, 1000 Paul St., Ottawa, at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Reserved tickets are $8 and general admission tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased in the main office at the high school or at the door.