‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ to take Streator High stage

The title “The Play That Goes Wrong” should give the audience a hint, but if one of the characters forgets a line, sabotages the scenery, or something completely zany happens, it’s all part of the Streator High School Drama Department’s unique production of its latest play.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” takes the stage 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Streator High School Auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave.

Streator High School Drama Department students rehearse "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, ahead of their weekend performance at the high school's auditorium. (Derek Barichello)

The comedy takes place on the opening night of the Cornely Drama Society Production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor” by Susie H.K. Brideswell.

There is, however, more to the story, and that’s where the laughs begin.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a play within a play, with the audience understanding the structure of theatre. On one level, there is a play being performed, and on another level, there is the scripted nonsense of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

On the third third level, the audience will watch the performance of the play, which in itself has the ability to go completely wrong in an unplanned and unscripted way entirely due to the nature of live theatre. It allows for the possibility of actual mishaps and mistakes, which become impossible to sort out while watching the show.

All in all, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call.

Olivia Smith plays Chris (the head of the drama society, director, and is the inspector), Kaleb Lawton plays Jonathan (Charles Haversham), Nick Adams plays Robert (Thomas Colleymoore), Alexandra Mahan plays Dennis (Perkins), Charlee Bourell plays Sandra (Florence Colleymoore), Joeylynn Arkels plays Max (Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener), Katlynn Monaghan plays Annie (the company’s stage manager) and Kevin Rodriguez plays Trevor (the company’s light and sound operator).

Rob Tyne is the director and Kim Freeman is assistant director. Lyla Gengler is the light operator, Kenzie Bruce and Bissie Abbott are the spot lights operators, Kylie Simpson is the sound operator, Greg Garbs and students handled set construction, Madelyn Reum is the make-up artist, Wyatt Shultz, Jonathan Traeger, Cadence Lindsay and Arleigh Pleskovitch make up the backstage crew.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for individuals 18 and younger.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayar and Henry Shields.