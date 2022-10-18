First annual Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam 4-H rocket launch to be Nov. 5

Marshall-Putnam 4-H Stem will host the first Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam 4-H Rocket Launch from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 301 E. Monroe St. in Magnolia.

4-H youth from across the four counties will meet to launch a variety of model rockets into the air over the afternoon event.

This event is open to all 4-H youth, aged 8 to 18, from any of the four counties that would like to attend and that have their own model rocket to launch.

For youth already enrolled in 4-H in their county, more information and registration is available at go.illinois.edu/blmplaunch. Any questions specifically about this event, contact Aaron Lindstrom at alind83@illinois.edu.

For those youth that are not yet 4-H members but are interested in joining 4-H, more information is available from your county’s University of Illinois Extension office.

If interested, contact: Bureau County- Danielle Gapinski, 815-875-2878 or des85@illinois.edu ; LaSalle County- Toni Pienta, 815-433-0707 or fusinatt@illinois.edu ; Marshall-Putnam Counties- Anne Scheel, 309-364-2356 or amscheel@illinois.edu .

Marshall-Putnam 4-H STEM would also like to thank the Village of Magnolia and the Ken and Kevin Knapp families for their support of this event.