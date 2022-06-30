$1,000 reward offered for information in Oglesby stabbing

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person wanted in the June 18 stabbing at Oglesby Summer Fun Fest.

Thursday, Oglesby Police Department issued a press release asking informants to call the department at 815-833-8404 and pledging a cash reward for information that results in a resolution.

As previously reported, the victim was a 21-year-old Mendota man who underwent emergency surgery and was able to provide police with a partial description of his assailant.

Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse said later the victim’s description was too broad and non-specific to immediately identify the assailant.

Hayse said previously officers believe there was a fight between two individuals — police have called it an “isolated incident” and said there is no danger to the public — that set off smaller disputes in the fight reported at 11 p.m.