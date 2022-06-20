Oglesby police get ‘partial’ description in Saturday stabbing

Oglesby police have obtained a partial description of a person of interest sought in connection with the Saturday stabbing at Summer Fun Fest, but the investigation continues.

Police Chief Doug Hayes, in a Sunday update, said officers also have a working theory about what transpired. Officers believe there was a fight between two individuals -- police have called it an “isolated incident” and said there is no danger to the public -- that set off smaller disputes in the fight reported at 11 p.m.

Additional details remain pending. The story will be updated.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the Oglesby Police Department at 815-883-8404.