Oglesby stabbing victim improving after emergency surgery

Oglesby police have identified the victim stabbed Saturday at Summer Fun Fest as a 21-year-old Mendota man. He underwent emergency surgery and shows improvement.

“He came out of surgery doing well,” said Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse, “and (Monday) he was eating and talking with his mother.”

Hayse said the victim was sufficiently alert to provide police with a description of his assailant, whom the victim did not know, but the description was too broad and non-specific to immediately identify the assailant.

Hayse said previously officers believe there was a fight between two individuals — police have called it an “isolated incident” and said there is no danger to the public — that set off smaller disputes in the fight reported at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oglesby Police Department at 815-883-8404.