L-P announces senior athletic awards

Nik Belski, Antonio Rodriguez earn multiple football awards
By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle-Peru handed out several athletic awards and scholarships at the school’s annual Senior Awards Ceremony.
Nik Belski earned the William Plantan and Mike Kasap Memorial Football scholarships, which are each $1,000. The Plantan Scholarship is awarded to a player who demonstrates a high standard of leadership and citizenship and plans to attend college. The Kasap Scholarship is given to a player for his devotion and loyalty to football.
Antonio Rodriguez was awarded the Vito Ricci Football Scholarship and the Eddie Bray Football Scholarship. The $1,000 Ricci Scholarship is given to a player who displays the character traits of L-P spirit and commitment to excellence. The $500 Bray Scholarship is awarded to a four-year football player who displays teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for academic success in higher education.
Taylor Martyn earned the Hubert “Huby” Sarver Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is given to an L-P student based on character, work ethic, leadership and multi-sport participation.
Olivia Shetterly, Mallory Freeman, Thomas Hartman and Maalik Madrigal all earned $500 Athletic Booster Club Scholarships given to athletes who participate in at least one sport each year, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, have at least one parent active in the booster club and who write an essay.
Madrigal also received the Herbert W. Bekemeier Scholarship of $1,000 given to a student who received a varsity letter in track and field or basketball.
Mason Lynch received the A.J. “Butch” Nowack Memorial Award, which is given to an athlete who has shown excellence in football along with courage, determination, leadership and character.