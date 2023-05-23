May 23, 2023
L-P announces senior athletic awards

Nik Belski, Antonio Rodriguez earn multiple football awards

By Shaw Local News Network
Nikolas Belski (left), a LaSalle-Peru High School senior, received the $1,000 William Plantan Football Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a L-P football player who exhibits a high standard of leadership and citizenship and who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college. Belski also received the Mike Kasap Memorial Football Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship recipient is chosen by the Kasap family for his devotion and loyalty to the sport of football. The awards were presented by L-P football coach Jose Medina. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru handed out several athletic awards and scholarships at the school’s annual Senior Awards Ceremony.

Nik Belski earned the William Plantan and Mike Kasap Memorial Football scholarships, which are each $1,000. The Plantan Scholarship is awarded to a player who demonstrates a high standard of leadership and citizenship and plans to attend college. The Kasap Scholarship is given to a player for his devotion and loyalty to football.

Antonio Rodriguez (left), a LaSalle-Peru Township High School senior, received the Vito Ricci Football Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a team leader, who displays the character traits of LP spirit as well as a commitment to excellence. Rodriguez also received the Eddie Bray Football Scholarship, which is a $500 award given to a four-year L-P football player who displays the traits of teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for solid academic success in higher education. The scholarships were presented by L-P football coach Jose Medina. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Antonio Rodriguez was awarded the Vito Ricci Football Scholarship and the Eddie Bray Football Scholarship. The $1,000 Ricci Scholarship is given to a player who displays the character traits of L-P spirit and commitment to excellence. The $500 Bray Scholarship is awarded to a four-year football player who displays teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for academic success in higher education.

Taylor Martyn earned the Hubert “Huby” Sarver Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is given to an L-P student based on character, work ethic, leadership and multi-sport participation.

Taylor Martyn (left), a LaSalle-Peru Township High School senior, received the Hubert "Huby" Sarver Scholarship, presented by Kathy Eldridge. Named for former L-P coach Huby Sarver, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Sarver family to an L-P student based on the student’s character, work ethic, leadership and multiple sport participation. Martyn will also have her name added to the plaque of past recipients. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Olivia Shetterly, Mallory Freeman, Thomas Hartman and Maalik Madrigal all earned $500 Athletic Booster Club Scholarships given to athletes who participate in at least one sport each year, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, have at least one parent active in the booster club and who write an essay.

Madrigal also received the Herbert W. Bekemeier Scholarship of $1,000 given to a student who received a varsity letter in track and field or basketball.

Olivia Shetterly (starting second from left), Mallory Freeman, Thomas Hartman, and Maalik Madrigal, all LaSalle-Peru Township High School seniors, received Athletic Booster Club Scholarships. The L-P Athletic Booster Club presents these $500 scholarships to L-P student-athletes who participate in at least one sport each year of high school, have a GPA of at least 3.0, have at least one parent active in the Athletic Booster Club, and who complete an essay. The recipients also have their named added to a plaque. The scholarships were presented by L-P Booster Club president Tara Backes (left). Madrigal also received the Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has received a varsity letter for participation in track or basketball. (Photo provided by Mat )

Mason Lynch received the A.J. “Butch” Nowack Memorial Award, which is given to an athlete who has shown excellence in football along with courage, determination, leadership and character.