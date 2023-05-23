L-P announces senior athletic awards

Olivia Shetterly (starting second from left), Mallory Freeman, Thomas Hartman, and Maalik Madrigal, all LaSalle-Peru Township High School seniors, received Athletic Booster Club Scholarships. The L-P Athletic Booster Club presents these $500 scholarships to L-P student-athletes who participate in at least one sport each year of high school, have a GPA of at least 3.0, have at least one parent active in the Athletic Booster Club, and who complete an essay. The recipients also have their named added to a plaque. The scholarships were presented by L-P Booster Club president Tara Backes (left). Madrigal also received the Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has received a varsity letter for participation in track or basketball. (Photo provided by Mat )