NewsTribune Track Notebook: Henry’s Nakeita Kessling showing versatility this spring

Throughout her career, Henry-Midland senior Nakeita Kessling has been one of the top sprinters and long jumpers in the area.
This season, she’s added some other events as well as she’s run the 800 meters and the 100 hurdles.
She’s done well in those events, too.
This spring, Kessling has the area’s best times in the 100 (12.9 seconds), 400 (56.69 seconds) and 800 (2:31.1) and the top distance in the long jump at 18 feet, 3 ¼ inches.
Kessling has helped the Mallards’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to top five times in the area.
Kessling also recorded an 18.07 in the 100 hurdles in her only time running the event, which is just outside the top five.
“I believe Nakeita could excel in as many running/jumping events as she would want to,” Henry coach Jarrod Lester said. “She has exceled at every event we have put her in and we have asked her to do some races she normally doesn’t do. Hurdles and the 800 being a few examples. She is a naturally gifted athlete with excellent work ethic. She works just as hard in the weight room as she does on the track. I think that might be what sets her apart from other runners she competes against. She pushes herself to the limit every time she competes. “I really can’t say enough about this young lady. She is an outstanding athlete and an outstanding kid on top of that.”
RUNNING FAST, JUMPING FAR
La Salle-Peru senior Tre’von Hunter is on the area leaderboard in six events.
Hunter leads the area in the triple jump with a leap of 41-3 ¾ while ranking third in the long jump at 19-9 ½.
He’s also one of the best on the track, ranking second in the 100 (11.04), third in the 200 (23.04) and third in the 400 (55.66) while running on the Cavaliers’ third-ranked 4x200 relay (1:41.22).
“Tre’von is a natural who does what he’s supposed to do and takes coaching,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “He’s 6 foot, 200 pounds and doesn’t miss a practice, lifting session or trainer session is anything isn’t quite right.
“I can’t wait to see what he does at Quincy on the football field and I hope track helped him a little.”
POLE VAULTING AT ST. BEDE
Typically, St. Bede does not have pole vaulters.
In fact, the Bruins have never had a female pole vaulter until this season with senior Lia Bosnich taking up the event.
So far, she’s been able to clear 6-6.
The St. Bede boys haven’t had many vaulters over the years either, but this year junior Tom Makransky is competing in the event and has cleared 9-0.
The St. Bede record is 12-0 set by William Andreoni in 1970.
“Not many athletes have even tried to pole vault over the years without the facilities,” St. Bede coach Marty Makransky said.
PLENTY OF THROWERS AT PRINCETON
Princeton has depth in the shot put and discus on the boys and girls teams this season.
The PHS boys have the top three throwers in the area in both events.
Bennett Williams has recorded an area-best toss of 146-11 in the discus followed by teammates Payne Miller (127-1 ½) and Ian Morris (122-10 ½).
Miller has an area-leading throw of 53-0 ¼ in the shot put followed by Williams (50-7 ¾) Drew Harp (49-8 ¾).
For the PHS girls, Morgan Foes and Morgan Richards rank top five in both throws.
Foes is second in the area in the discus at 106-1 and third in the shot put at 32-4 ½, while Richards is fifth in the discus at 94-1 and the shot put at 31-6.
FAST AND STRONG
Princeton’s Harp has displayed top notch speed and strength this spring as he’s among the area’s best sprinters and throwers.
Harp ranks fifth in the area in the 100 (11.68 seconds) and ran on the Tigers’ area-leading 4x100 (44.09) and 4x200 (1:33.9) relays while he ranks third in the shot put (49-8 ¾).
DOUBLE DUTY
There are multiple athletes who are using their speed on the track and on the diamonds this spring.
St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney has proven to be one of the area’s top sprinters, ranking second in the area in the 200 at 22.4 seconds and third in the 100 at 11.21 seconds.
Fortney also plays center field for the Bruin baseball team.
Princeton freshman Kelsea Klingenberg has also pulled double duty as she has a top five time in the area in the 200 at 29.14 seconds while also playing softball for the Tigresses where she’s among the area leaders in batting average at .544 to go along with 23 runs and 11 RBIs.